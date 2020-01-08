“May be, the attackers were aliens from Mars and Venus, who arrived at the Delhi in a spaceship”: Asaduddin Owaisi on JNU mob attack

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has asked Jagadesh Kumar, vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to resign from the post.

“He is like a father for the students of his university. If a father cannot take care of the safety of his children, what is the point in continuing in his job? If he has any shame, he should resign and go,” said Owaisi.

“May be, the attackers were aliens from Mars and Venus, who arrived at the Delhi police office in a spaceship. They attacked the students and went back,” he ridiculed the Delhi police.

The firebrand Muslim leader also ridiculed the Hindu Raksha Dal who took the responsibility of the attack.

“Who is this joker?”, Owaisi asked.

“Ironically, the Delhi police have remained helpless and have not been able to arrest anybody till now. The police should register the cases immediately and bring the culprits to book,” he demanded.

"The attack on JNU was carried out by aliens from planet Mars and Venus, who landed in Delhi, attacked the students and left in the same space ship," AIMIM chief @asadowaisi said. #JNUAttack https://t.co/wkQ24f0D8A — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) January 7, 2020

The MP condemned the registration of a police case against JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh. “This is injustice. She was injured in the attack and instead of arresting the culprits, the police booked a case against her,” he regretted.