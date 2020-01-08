Minister says he was not allowed to enter temple as he is Dalit

Social Empowerment Minister in Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Saizal has said that he and MLA from Nachan Vinod Kumar were not allowed to enter a temple because they were Dalits. But the minister did not revelaed the name of temple or the location.

The minister revealed this in the Assembly during the discussion of a bill that extends giving reservation to SC/ST communities in the Lok Sabha and state assembly by another 10 year.

Seizal was elected to the Assembly from Kasauli constituency. The Minister demanded that strong enforcement is needed to eradicate these kind of social evils.

Earlier Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi from Kinnaur also claimed that Dalits are not allowed to enter temples in some parts of the state.