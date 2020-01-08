Nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ Today: All you need to know

Many important services including banking and transport are expected to be hit during the nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ called against the government’s “anti-people” policies. The strike has been called by ten central trade unions – INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC – as well as various sectoral independent federations and associations in a declaration in September last year. Various bank employee associations, including AIBEA, All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), BEFI, INBEF, INBOC and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM), have expressed their willingness to participate in the strike. According to these organisations, nearly 25 crore people are expected to take part in this all-India strike.

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ is organised to protest against central government policies such as disinvestment, privatisation of PSUs and merger of banks, among others. The trade unions will also treat this as a platform to press for the 12-point common demands of the working class that include minimum wage, social security and several others.

Here’s what you need to know about the Bharat Bandh:

Several banks have already informed stock exchanges about the Wednesday strike and its impact on banking services. ATMs and branch services are likely to be disrupted. However, SBI and Syndicate Bank have assured smooth operation. Services at private sector banks are unlikely to be impacted.

Banking services like deposit and withdrawal, cheque clearing and instrument issuance are expected to be impacted due to the strike. However, the net-banking will function 24*7.

There are concerns that the bandh will affect the national and state-level examinations. ICAR NET 2020 exam has already been postponed by the Indian Council for Agriculture Research. However, other important exams like JEE Main 2020 and UPTET 2019 are all set to take place as scheduled.

The central government employees will not be a part of this strike as the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has expressly prohibited the Central government employees from partaking in “any form of strike including mass casual leave, go slow, etc. Or any actions that abet any form of strike/protest in violation of Rule 7 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964 .” Therefore, Central government services are not likely to affected.

Public transport services are also likely to be affected. However, private taxi or cab-hailing app services are expected to function normally.