Union government plans to deploy INS Trikhand to evacuate Indians from Iran

As the tension between Iran and US is increasing the the union government is planning to use a naval ship to evacuate the Indian in Iran. The union government made it clear that if it is needed to evacuate Indians from Iran then will use Indian Naval Ship (INS) INS Trikhand.

” The Indian Naval Ship INS Trikhand, which is in the Gulf of Oman since September last year, can be deployed for evacuation of Indians if the need arises”, said Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry.

He also made it clear that the government is keeping a close watch at the developments in the Middle East and developing US-Iran geopolitical tensions. Earlier the External Affairs ministry has issued a travel advisory asking people to avoid travelling to Iraq.

The union government has urged both US and IRan to exercise restraint and resolve all issues through dialogues.