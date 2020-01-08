Washington all praises for Pak PM Imran Khan for efforts to defuse war atmosphere:

The off-the ramp diplomacy of Pak PM Imran Khan had garnered the praise of Washington as it is helping to defuse the war atmosphere in the region.

On Wednesday evening, Imran had instructed his FM Qureshi to visit Teheran,Saudi Arabia and US as part of its off-ramp diplomacy.French President Immanuel Macaron, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe all are making efforts to make the Iran-US crisis defuse.

“French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, Prime Minister Khan in Pakistan and Sultan of Oman — all these countries from all parts of the world have reached out to the regime” in Iran, the White House official added.