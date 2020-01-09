Advisory issued for airlines by DGCA

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the cicla aviation regulatory body of India has issued an advisory for the airlines in India in relation with the US-Iran geopolitical tension in the region. The DGCA instructed the Indian flight operators to take appropriate precautionary measures. The DGCA instructed to deroute the flights.

” A meeting was held with all airlines which operate flights over these airspaces. We have sensitised them to remain vigilant and take all precautions. All air operators are directed to take appropriate precautionary measures including rerouting of their flights in order to ensure complete safety of passengers”, informed DGCA.

There is no Indian airline company is operating direct flights to Iran. Only Air India uses the Iran-Iraq airspace for operations to Europe and other destinations. Air India also operate najaf in Iraq.