Jaganmohan Reddy to launch schemes to financially assist school students

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will be launching a new shceme that would financially empower the school students. The scheme named as ” Jagananna Amma Vodi” will be provided for all school going children of PVKS Degree College.

The scheme will be providing an amount of rupees 15,000 to 43 lakh mothers or their guardians. The amount will be directly transferred to their savings account. The facility will continue till the student completes class 12.

After the announcement of the scheme, there has been an increase in the enrollment in the schools up to 30%.

The government has allocated an amount of Rs. 6455.80 crore for the scheme in 2019-20.

The scheme will be applicable for the year 2019-20 in all the government, government aided, unaided, junior college. However, the scheme will not be benefiting government employees, tax payers and dropouts.