” Let’s figure out a solution without hurting each other”: Sunny Leone condemns JNU violence

Many prominent personalities including celebrities from the film field has come expressing their solidarity and support to students of Jawaharlal Nehru University students. Adding to the list is Bollywood actress Sunny Leone.

The former adult film star Sunny Leone has condemned the attack against the students of JNU.

” I think the biggest issue I would like to address is violence. I don’t believe in violence. I believe that there might be an answer without violence”, said the actress to news agency ANI.

” It is not just the victim whose getting hurt but also a family who is getting hurt, it is also the idea of young people out there not feeling safe in this world anymore. I beg everybody to please stop the violence and let us figure out a solution without hurting each other”, added Sunny.