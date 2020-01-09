Setback to ruling alliance : 150 leaders joins Congress

In giving a major setback to the ruling BJP and its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) in Tripura a senior leader has joined Congress with his followers. A senior leader of the IPFT from Karbuk Assembly constituency and around 150 party workers had joined Congress.

Budhirai Debbarma, a former government servant and the vice chairman of Central Advisory Committee of IPFT and Rambhadra ADC village vice chairman Bihari Chakma has joined the Congress with their followers.

Congress leader Rajeshwar Debbarma said that a large number of IPFT workers will soon desert it to join Congress. The BJP-IPFT alliance has seized power from CPM in the state in the last assembly elections.