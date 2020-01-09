Six Taliban militants killed by security forces

At least six Taliban militants were killed and five others arrested in an operation against the militants in Afghanistan”s Kunduz province on Thursday, an army spokesman said.

The operation, backed by military planes, in the east of the provincial capital Kunduz city on early Thursday morning killing six insurgents including a local commander, army spokesman Abdul Khalil Khalili said, Xinhua reported.

Five more militants including some notorious ones were captured during the raids, he said.