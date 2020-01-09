Watch the horrifying video of Ukrainian plane exploding, crashing in Iran

A horrifying video of the Ukrainian International Airlines exploding and hurtling towards the ground and crashing in Iran has been roaming all around social media. All the 176 passengers and crew in the flight were killed in the crash.

The Boeing 737 flight crashed just after its takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport airport on Wednesday.

The video was captured by an eye witness. The video clip shows the plane ablaze as it comes crashing down in yellow streak of light before exploding.

The exact cause of the accident is knot known. But it is supposed that technical fault caused the crash.