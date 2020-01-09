DH Latest NewsLatest Newsmembers and peopleIndiaPolitics

“Why PM Modi always raises and compares India with Pakistan”, Mamata Banerjee at Siligur

Jan 9, 2020, 08:12 pm IST
W.Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a mighty crowd that gathered at Siliguri, W. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee drew a sharp jab at PM Modi. She questioned why the PM relentlessly compares India with Pakistan when stumbled by issues faced by the nation.

She was inaugurating a non-stop agitation at Siliguri against the CAA on Thursday. She added that it is a shame for any Indian to prove his nationality after 72 years of gaining independence.

