TMC to start non-stop agitation starting from tomorrow,Will stop only after revoking CAA

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee is a staunch opponent of the CAA.TMC will oppose the bill on its own ground without alliance from other opposition parties who line up behind the Congress party. This is getting more clear as TMC has declared it will not participate in the open opposition meet to discuss CAA called by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Jan 13.

TMC has declared a non-stop agitation against the CAA and will stop only after the center revokes the controversial act. The Dharna is expected to start on Friday 10 th of January and Didi will lead the protests in W.Bengal.

Mamata said TMC is the only party who strongly oppose CAA from the beginning of September. She alleged the central govt to robe civilians of their birthrights and declared TMC will not allow anyone to be expelled from W.Bengal.