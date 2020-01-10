Darbar Box-office collection: The Rajini starrer fails to beat Vijay’s Sarkar

Tamil film ‘Darbar’ starring superstar Rajinikanth has released on Thursday. The film directed by A.R.Murugadoss is one of the much hyped film as Rajinikanth plays the role of a cop after two decades.

The film opened to positive responses from the side of critics and audiences. But as per reports the film has failed before Thalapathi Vijay in the case of collection.

In Chennai city gross, ‘Darbar’ has failed to beat Vijay’s ‘Sarkar’ and the superstar’s own ‘2.0’.

The film has released in more than 4000 screens. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to reveal the box office collection of the film in USA, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia. In the US, the film has minted US$615k (Rs 4.38 crore) as of 6.15 pm PST (7.45 am IST, Friday) and is still going strong at the box office.