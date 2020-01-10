India Vs Sri Lanka T20I: India beat Sri Lanka to won the series

in cricket, hosts Indian has won the third T20I against the Sri lanka by 78 runs. By this victory Indian also won the T20I series by 2-0.

A 97-run opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul and a late burst from Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur helped India score 201 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 123 in 15.5 overs .

Dhawan52) and Rahul (54) made half-centuries while Thakur (22 off 8) and Pandey (31 off 18) played crucial unbeaten cameos in the end. Dhananjaya de Silva scored 57 off 26 for Sri Lanka while the rest, barring Angelo Mathews (31 off 20) struggled. Navdeep Saini bagged three wickets for India while Washington Sundar and Thakur got two each.