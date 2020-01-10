“Pakistan will not become a part of any war”,says PM Imran Khan

“Pakistan will not become a part of any war because we had committed mistakes in the past by taking part in the wars of others,” the prime minister said while inaugurating a skills development programme called “Hunarmand”.

“Today I want to present my foreign policy that we are not going to repeat our mistakes of getting involved in others’ wars. Pakistan will become a country which will make peace among states,” he added.

He said Pakistan would try its best to resolve confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia as well as between Iran and the US. “We will try to restore friendly ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia. I have also offered to US President Donald Trump that Pakistan is ready to mediate between Iran and the US to resolve differences between them,” the prime minister said.