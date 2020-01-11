IAF wing commander arrested for posing as Amit Shah

Special Task Force (STF) of Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested a former Air Force Wing Commander for impersonating over the phone as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asking the Madhya Pradesh Governor, Lalji Tandon to appoint a friend as vice-chancellor of a university, Additional Director General of Police Ashok Awasthi said.

Wing Commander Kuldeep Vaghela who is reported to have worked in the Raj Bhawan earlier got his friend Chandresh Kumar Shukla, a known Dental Surgeon, to pose as Amit Shah”s personal assistant and call the Governor over the phone.

He asked the staff to be connected to the Governor. Once the Governor came on line Waghela took over the conversation as Amit Shah and asked him to consider Shukla to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor of a medical sciences university. Shukla, who runs a dental clinic in Bhopal and has ambitions of making it big in Bollywood, has also been arrested.

According to sources in the Madhya Pradesh police, a notification for selection of vice-chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Medical Sciences University, Jabalpur was issued by the Raj Bhavan on July 29, 2019.

Chandresh Kumar Shukla had also staked claim for the post and was interviewed on January 3. Shukla had managed to have his name recommended through politicians. He then approached his old friend Wing Commander Kuldeep Vaghela, posted at New Delhi Air Force Headquarters, for the recommendation. The police sought due permission for Vaghela”s arrest.