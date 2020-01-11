Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian aircraft

Iran said it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner this week after mistaking it for a hostile target, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

The aircraft flew near an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military site, ISNA said, citing an army statement. IRGC officials will elaborate on the crash on state media, it said.

The three-year-old Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 aboard. As recent as Friday, Iran denied that it had fired a missile at the plane and accused western governments of “psychological warfare.”