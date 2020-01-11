Oscars 2020: Official nominations for the 92nd academy awards ;details inside

Academy Awards 2020 is just around the corner and with innumerable content to choose from, we are pretty excited to know which films made the cut into the nominations and which ones did not. In a proud moment for us Indians, our very own Zoya Akhtar movie Gully Boy, starring powerhouse actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, got shortlisted as India’s official entry for Oscars 2020, but sadly, the film is now out of the race. And now, here’s some good news for all the Oscar Awards enthusiasts. The nominations for The Academy Awards 2020 will be announced on Monday, i.e. January 13, 2020.

As per a report in screenrant.com, the nominations will be announced in two parts – the first batch of categories to be announced (though not necessarily in this order) will be Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing.’

The nomination ceremony will be available to view on The Academy’s official websites and respective digital platforms which include Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.