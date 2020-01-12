Jammu and Kashmir: 3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter

3 Terrorists belonging to the banned Islamic militant organization Hizbul Mujahideen has been killed by th4e security forces. The militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Pulwama. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from them.

“Killed terrorists identified as Omar Fayaz @ Hamad Khan, Adil Bashir @ Abu Dujana & Faizan Hameed. As per police records affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit HM. Involved in several terror #crimes & civilian atrocities,” tweeted Kashmir police.

The Kashmir police conducted a raid after getting a tip off that militants are hiding in the area. During the raid the militants fired at forces which lead to a gun battle.