Bomb-threat which caused panic landing of Airasia flight a ‘mischief’ of boozed woman

The mischief of a boozed-up young woman forced a Mumbai-bound AirAsia India flight to return to Kolkata international airport and make an emergency landing. As soon as the aircraft took off at 09:57 PM and was climbing altitude, the 25-year-old woman called the steward and handed over a folded paper and asked to deliver it to the pilot. The text was a threat that she was strapped full of explosives and could detonate it at her will. The flight had 114 passengers on board

Following this, the pilot informed the air traffic controller (ATC) which directed him to return to the city airport.The ATC had declared a full emergency at that time. As soon as the aircraft landed at the airport, it was taken to the isolation bay at 11.46 PM. Soon after landing the plane was hoarded to isolation bay and checked.

The woman passenger was arrested and a medical examination showed that she was in an intoxicated condition.