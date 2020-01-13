CAA: Uttar Pradesh becomes the first state to send refugees list to home ministry

UP has become the first state in the country to send the list of refugees to Home Ministry for granting Indian citizenship under the contours of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reports the Times of India.

The State has sent the report titled “Uttar Pradesh Mein Aaye Pakistan, Afghanistan Aevam Bangladesh ke Sharnarthiyon ki Aapbeeti Kahani” comprising the list of refugees hailing from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan residing in 19 of its districts, along with detailed accounts of their personal stories.

The exercise has revealed that about 40,000 such refugees are resident in the State’s districts like Agra, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Rampur, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Mathura, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Amethi, Jhansi, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Meerut and Pilibhit.

It should be noted that of the total number of refugees, a major chunk of nearly 30,000-35,000 refugees are resident in just the Pilibhit district, while the rest are resident in other districts of the State.