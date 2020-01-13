“ The country cannot be run in a ‘Talibani’ style”: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut supports Deepika padukone

Senior leader of Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut has came ins support of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who sis facing criticism from pro-BJP groups for her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with the students. Sanjay Raut, the Rajya Sabha MP and executive editor of ‘Saamana’, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena said that the country can not be ruled in a ‘Talibani style’.

“The demand for boycott of the actress and her film is wrong. The country cannot be run in a ‘Talibani’ style”, said the Sena leader.

Pro-BJP groups has asked to boycott the recently released film of Deepika Padukone directed by Meghna Gulzar ‘Chhapaak’. But the Congress ruled states has declared the film tax- free.