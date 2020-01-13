‘This is the best way to wipe out ‘tukde-tukde’ gang: Shiv Sena gives union government a suggestion

The former ally of BJP, Shiv Sena has once again come forward criticizing and mocking BJP led union government. in an editorial written on its mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ has given a suggestion to the union government to wipe out the tukde tukde gang.

” The government is angry with JNU’s tukde-tukde gang but instead of making a counter declaration against them, ti should give them a tight slap and make them remember the map of undivided India. We call that nationalism”, said the editorial .

” General Naravane is seeking orders in taking steps for it. The Army chief has sought orders to implement the decision taken by parliament. The central government should not step back now, as this is the best way to teach the tukde-tukde gang a lesson”, the editorial added. The editorial was referring to the Indian army Chief’s remark that Army is ready to occupy Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

” Union Home Minister Amit Shah created a revolution by freeing Kashmir from Article 370. Now General manoj Naravane will immediately act after Modi-Shah’s orders through which the reality of an undivided India will be fitting tribute ot VD Savarkar’, siad Sena.