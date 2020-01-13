“Yogi is nuts,If in Bihar I would have crushed his 32 bones lunching to his chest” :Pappu Yadav

Jan Adhikar Party President and former Parliamentarian Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav delivering barbed words over UP CM Yogi Adityanath said Yogi is crazy in his administration. Further not withholding his motor mouth he said, “If we both were in the same state I would have lunched over his chest to break 32 of his bones”.

These words were burped by the ex-MP during a save Indian constitution indefinite campaign against the CAA and NRC at Samastipur. Rajesh Ranjan addressing a protest rally delivered a sharp attack to the NDA allies and said the nation is now drenched in rape, armed robbery, and other criminal activities due to the socio-economic unrest.

All constitutional bodies are being hijacked and top educational institutions like JNU,Jamia Millia, AMU, and Hindu Vishwa Vidyalaya are being marked for degrading their value.