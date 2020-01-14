Bajaj Chetak,the favorite scooter of 80’s launches a come back today

The favorite scooter of the 1980s, the Bajaj Chetak is all set to launch its electric version today. Though the name is the same to denote the new electric version shares the same spirit of the legendary Chetak, it is all new in and out. The first Chetak had its name from the battle horse of Rajput warrior Rana Pratap Singh and its 150 cc engine is known to have shared the same ‘never-give-up’ attitude of the legendary horse.

The new electric Chetak is powered by a 4kw motor, IP 67 rated LIoN battery resistant to water and dust which comes with a 3 year/50,000 km warranty. The battery of Chetak, which is the most sought after component of any electric vehicle is dustproof and can withstand liquid immersion of up to 3 feet for half an hour. Through a 5-15 amp electrical outlet, the battery can be charged fully in five hours and up to 25 percent in an hour. Another important feature of Chetak is its reverse gear, which will help to ease yourself out from knotted traffic jams.

The new Chetak has two options settings for ride Eco and Sport. Eco mode optimizes battery life and with a full charge, a 90 km distance can be covered as claimed by Bajaj. Sport mode as the name suggests is for thrill and the range is 80-85 km per full charge. The electric scooter is equipped with a single-sided tubular suspension at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. There is a single-sided cast aluminum swingarm as well. You will get 12-inch alloy wheels in the new Chetak. For performing the braking duties, there is a disc up front and drum at the rear. The regenerative braking system charges the battery every time you brake. The headlamp is stylish with a C -shaped DRL. The price of the scooter will be around 1.5 L ex-showroom as per sources.

After its launch, today Bajaj motors have plans to export it to the European markets along with selling it here in India.