Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP declared the complete list of candidates

The ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has released the full list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. AAP will contest in all the 70 assembly seats.

AAP has given ticket to 46 sitting MLAs. 15 Sitting MLAs were replaced and 9 seats that were vacant were given to new faces. AAp has given tickets to eight women candidates.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases the list of candidates for #DelhiElections2020. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to contest from Patparganj. pic.twitter.com/Blkm5JX2tD — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi while Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will contest from Patparganj.

Election to the 70 seat assembly will take place on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 12. BJP and Congress are the main opponents of the ruling AAP.