Heavy snow fall in Kashmir, 3 Jawans killed as check post gets isolated

Jan 14, 2020, 12:58 pm IST
An army check post in the Maachil sector near LOC got isolated in an unusually strong snowstorm which blanketed the entire region in several feet of thick snow. The death of 3 soldiers out the five in the post are confirmed. Further rescue operation for a missing soldier is on-going.

As per sources, a team of 9 troopers set out for a mission in Kolan district of Kashmir when the storm struck them. Military rescued 4 soldiers with the help of local Kashmiris. The search for the missing soldier is on-going till now.

