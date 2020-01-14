India’s communication satellite ‘GSAT-30’ will launched on January 17: Details inside

Indian Space Research organization (ISRO) informed that India’s communication satellite GSAT-30 will be launched from French Guiana on January 17. The Indian satellite will launched to its orbit by Airlane-5 launch vehicle (VA-251) at 0235 hours IST.

The satellite is a replacement to India’s older communication satellite INSAT-4A. The satellite has a total weight of 3357 kilogram.

The satellite will be used for supporting VSAT networks, Television uplinking, and Teleport services, Digital Services News Gatherings (DSNG),DTH-Television services, Cellular backhaul connectivity and many telecommunication services.

The communication payload of the satellite is specifically designed and optimised to maximise the number of transponders on the spacecraft bus.

The satellite will provide coverage in Ku-band in the Indian mainland and surrounding islands. It will also provide extended coverage in C-band. This will help Television channels and broadcasters to air their programs over India, GCC, Australia and a large number of Asian countries.

The satellite has a lifespan of 15 years.