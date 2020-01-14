Surjewala taunts BJP with recent comments of its leaders,”No job,No roti only pride and violence to show-off”

The Congress Working Committee member and spokesperson Surjewala in his latest tweet taunted the BJP leadership to take note of recent comments of its leaders. In Bengal they(BJP) say” if voted to power will shoot like stray dogs”, in Assam they say”Will maul them under Elephants”, In UP they say “Will bury them alive”.

Commenting Surjewala continued “These statements unveil BJP’s real motives”, he said. The nation is drenched in violence, hatred, and pride. The poor and commoners are tormented with no jobs or roti and no home to live, Surjewala tweeted.