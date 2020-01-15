Eggs, meat, meat products, chicks from these countries: Details inside

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in UAE has announced that the import of eggs, meat, meat products and chicks from Hungary and Slovakia are banned in the country. The ban comes in relation with the notification from World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) about the outbreak of highly pathogenic strain of bird flue named H5N2 in these countries.

“The import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs, meats and meat products and non-heat-treated wastes from Hungary and Slovakia”, said Ministry.

A health certificate will be needed to import the products from these countries. But thermally-heated meat and eggs have been cleared for import from all parts of Hungary and Slovakia.