Hrithik wants to know this Tik Tok dancer

Hrithik Roshan has called him the “smoothest airwalker” he has seen – high praise indeed from the man who is widely considered the best dancer in Bollywood right now. Yuvraj Singh aka ‘@babajackson2020’ is the TikTok star whose dance moves are impressing not just Hrithik Roshan, but a number of other celebrities too. The long list includes Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty and choreographer Remo D’souza, among others.

Yuvraj Singh has over a million followers on video-sharing platform TikTok, where his dance videos have collected a whopping 11 million views in total. The dancer caught the eye of Bollywood celebs after a compilation of his videos was shared on Twitter by a fan.

“Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos,” wrote the Twitter user while sharing the the compilation, which features Yuvraj grooving to various songs like Muqabla, Kaanta Laga and more. “Please make him famous,” he added, tagging Hrithik Roshan and Prabhudheva in his tweet.

Here is the video: