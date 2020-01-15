India vs Australia : Crowd in Wankhede stadium chants ‘Modi, Modi’ after some students reached with anti-CAA slogan t-shirts ; Watch Video

Group of individuals sat in the formation of “No NPR, No NRC and No CAA” during the first ODI match in the 3-match series between India and Australia in Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. The individual letters of the message were written in large font on their white t-shirts. However, soon, individuals supporting CAA, NRC and NPR accosted the group as the crowds surrounding them started chanting pro-Modi slogans.

Group of individuals break into a ‘No NPR, No NCR, No CAA’ formation at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The crowd in the background chants ‘Modi Modi’. ?? pic.twitter.com/yNNxC7zD8r — ?????? | Err ?? (@Gujju_Er) January 14, 2020

As can be seen in the above video, when some individuals, confront the group of anti-CAA protestors, seemingly for their No CAA, No NRC and No NPR formation, crowds sitting around them enthusiastically start chanting “Modi! Modi!”.

Towards the end, one can also hear spectators shouting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” slogans, prompting the beleaguered group donning the “No CAA, No NPR and No NRC” t-shirts to also join in raising the nationalistic slogans.