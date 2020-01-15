Setback to Malayali expats: GoAir stops its service to Kerala

The Indian budget airliner GoAir has announced that it is going to stop the service to Kerala. The airline has announced that it will stop it service from Kuwait to Kannur International Airport.

The service will be shut down from January 24 to March 28. The airline has stopped the booking of tickets for this period and also informed the travel agencies about this. This is the only direct service to Kuwait from Kannur.

Earlier in the last week due to some technical problems in the Kuwait Airport the flight was delayed for hours. GoAir uses same flight for the up and down service.