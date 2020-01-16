“Hitler and Mussolini were products of democracy”, claims BJP leader Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said that Adolf Hitler and Benito Amilcare Andrea Mussolini were the products of democracy. He said this while addressing an event in the national capital. He also said that Indian democracy still remains vibrant and it has its own checks and balances.

“Hitler & Mussolini were products of democracy. From then to today, there are liberal democracies in the world. Democracies mature over time”, said Ram Madhav.

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav in Delhi:…Hitler & Mussolini were products of democracy. From then to today, there are liberal democracies in the world. Democracies mature over time. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/LIlVA2RhtZ — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

“Where is democracy in India actually progressing? The very fact that this question is being raised proves that Indian democracy remains vibrant, it has its own checks and balances,” he added.