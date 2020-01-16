DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

“Hitler and Mussolini were products of democracy”, claims BJP leader Ram Madhav

Jan 16, 2020, 09:25 pm IST
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said that Adolf Hitler and Benito Amilcare Andrea Mussolini were the products of democracy. He said this while addressing an event in the national capital. He also said that Indian democracy still remains vibrant and it has its own checks and balances.

“Hitler & Mussolini were products of democracy. From then to today, there are liberal democracies in the world. Democracies mature over time”, said Ram Madhav.

“Where is democracy in India actually progressing? The very fact that this question is being raised proves that Indian democracy remains vibrant, it has its own checks and balances,” he added.

