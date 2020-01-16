‘It is clear that terror groups operate from Pakistan’: Confirms UK special representative

Gareth Bayley, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office Director for South Asia, has said that it is very clear that terrorist groups are operating from Pakistan. He said this while talking at Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi.

“It is absolutely clear that terrorist groups are operating from within Pakistan. They pose a serious challenge to the Pakistan government and the South Asian region as well,” Gareth Bayley said.

He also reiterated that Islamabad should do more to take “non-reversible” action against terrorism, if it wants to escape from the FATF blacklist.

“All the evidence against Pakistan has been put on the table. Pakistan has taken some action…there has been some progress. Pakistan has to do a lot more and take non-reversible action,” Bayley said.