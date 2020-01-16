Long holidays coming up in UAE this year: Details inside

Long holidays are coming up in UAE. The expected dates for Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha for 2020 have been issued by an astronomy agency.

As per Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Science, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on May 24 (Sunday), 2020. UAE residents will get four to five days holidays for Eid Al Fitr. Four days of holiday if Ramadan has 29 days, a five-day holiday if Ramadan has 30 days.

Ramadan 1441 is expected to begin on April 24, 2020- With Eid Al Adha expected to fall on July 31, 2020 (Friday). This means that a 4-day break combined with Arafat Day holiday on Zul Hijjah 9 (Thursday). Eid Al Adha holidays begin on Zul Hijjah 10 and end on 12 .

The aforementioned dates are subject to moon sightings – as per the Islamic calendar. The holidays will be officially announced by the concerned authorities.