MS Dhoni left out of BCCI’s new Annual Player Contracts for 2020

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced central contracts for the 2019-20 season. While Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are the only three players in A+ category, there’s no place for MS Dhoni in the entire list. The said contract is from the period of October 2019 to September 2020. The question over Dhoni’s future in the team has been in debate for quite some time and the decision to exclude him from the annual contracts seems to have hinted towards a possible end of the former skipper in international cricket.

It is the first instance for the likes of Navdeep Saini, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Washinton Sundar and Deepak Chahar to be included in the list of centrally contracted players.

As per the BCCI structure, the players in the A+ category will earn a sum of Rs 7 crore in the period while those in the A, B and C category will earn Rs 5 cr, Rs 3 cr and Rs 1 cr respectively.