Prachi Tehlan to play a police officer in Mohanlal’s Ram

The shooting of the Malayalam film directed by Jeethu Joseph starring Mohanlal is progressing. The film titled ‘Ram’ marks the union of director Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal after industry hit ‘Drishyam’.

South-Indian top heroine Trisha plays the female lead in the film. Adil Hussain, Indrajith Sukumaran, Durga Krishna, Leona Lishoy, Chandhunath also play crucial roles in the film.

Now it is confirmed that Prachi Tehlan of ‘Mamangam’ fame will also portray a crucial role in the film. Earlier Prachi had recently visited the sets of ‘Ram’ and had even shared a photo taken with Mohanlal on her social media handle.

Prachi will play the role of a police officer in the film. It was Mohanlal who suggested her for the role after watching ‘Mamangam’.

Prachi Tehlan, is the former captain of the Indian national Netball Team which represented the country in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. She made her debut in Malayalam with ‘Mamangam.