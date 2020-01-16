“The ‘acche din’ will come, but at least bring the good days that the people had”: Shiv Sena lashes out at BJP

The former ally of BJP, Shiv Sena has been constantly attacking the BJP and NDA government. Shiv Sena who formed government in Maharashtra by taming up with Congress and NCP has once again hit out at its former partner BJP. Shiv Sena asked the BJP to bring back the good days that people of India had referring to the state of economy and CAA.

In an editorial written in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that inflation has again come to haunt people as those who came to power protesting the inflation have failed to tackle it.

“The ‘acche din’ (better days) will come, but at least bring the good days that the people had.There is no employment generation. There’s a sword hanging on the jobs that are there. On the other hand the flames of inflation are hurting the common man. Instead of blowing trumpet of other achievements, the government should work towards reducing the inflation”, said the editorial.

“The debate and controversy over your CAA and NRC will go on but what about the pinching inflation that is hurting the common man? People will not get jobs, nor salary through your CAA and NRC. Nor will the prices of vegetables and food grains come down,” the editorial said.