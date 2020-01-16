DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘ Under whose orders Davinder Singh was working’: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra doubts larger conspiracy

Jan 16, 2020, 09:47 pm IST
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has raised doubts about the activities of arrested Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh. She accused that there was larger conspiracy and the police officer was working under somebody else’s orders. The Congress leaders raised her doubts in a series of tweets.

” DSP Davindar Singh’s arrest in JK raises disturbing questions critical to India’s national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances “, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

” ..Whose orders was he working under? A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason”, she added.

