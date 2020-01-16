‘ What Sonia and Rahul knows about Veer Savarkar?’: Bollywood actor hits out at Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

Veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale cane down heavily against AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over their remarks on Veer Savarkar. He said the Congress leaders have no right to say something about Savarkar.

“I just don’t care for her. What she knows about Savarkar? What has she read about Savarkar? She doesn’t have any right to make any comment about him…” Gokhale also said, ” What Rahul Gandhi knows about Savarkar?”, asked Gokhale.

“I am a Savarkar devotee, and an ardent fan of his poems and people who don’t know what Savarkar is, they have no right to make any comment about him”, added the actor.

“Savarkar was not God, he was a human being. Why do you expect Savarkar, Gandhi to be God, why? They were also human beings they can also make mistakes.” While elaborating about Savarkar’s Hindutva policy, he said, “Why do not Brahmins want a reservation for every caste? We do not want whatever we can achieve on the basis of whatever little wisdom we have, even if we will be begging for life, but we do not want a reservation”, said Gokhale.