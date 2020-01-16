WWE legend Rocky Johnson passes away

Rocky Johnson, former WWE tag team champion and WWE Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 75, WWE confirmed on Wednesday. Johnson, born Wayde Douglas Bowles, married into the famed Anoa’i family after he wed “High Chief” Peter Maivia’s daughter Ata Maivia. He was the father of former multi-time WWE world champion and current Hollywood mega star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has passed away at age 75,” the WWE statement read.

Johnson began wrestling in 1964, working his way to the point of becoming a top star in the territorial wrestling days and challenging for the NWA worlds heavyweight championship multiple times, coming up short against Jack Brisco, Terry Funk and Harley Race. Johnson also held the NWA television championship on two separate occasions.