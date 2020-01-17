Activist from Kerala asks Citizenship proof of prime Minister Narendra Modi via RTI

As the country is witnessing protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) a social activist from Kerala has sought the citizenship proof of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Josh Kalluveettil, is a native of Chalakudy in Thrissur district in Kerala has filed a Right to Information (RTI) query seeking the citizenship proof of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He filed the RTI application before the public information officer of Chalakudy municipality in Thrissur district on January 13.

“I am not doing this as a matter of public interest. My application reflects the concerns of thousands of people about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). As the possession of a passport or Aadhar card is not sufficient to prove citizenship, people are fearful. I am keen to know whether the prime minister possesses a unique document that makes him an Indian citizen,” Joshy an Aam Aadmi party (AAP) worker said.