Hot and sensuous motion poster of Hina Khan’s ‘Hacked’ released: Watch

The motion poster of ‘Hacked’ has been released. The film marks the big screen debut of popular television actress Hina Khan. The thriller film will be released on screens on February 7, 2020.

The motion poster was shared online by Hina Khan. ” Privacy is a myth. There is #NowhereToHide! You will be #Hacked on 07.02.20″, Hina Khan captioned the poster.

The motion poster gives a voyeuristic view of what the gritty tale is all about. The story is reportedly about a boy falling in love with an older girl until it becomes his obsession.

The film is bankrolled by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt . The film is directed by Vikram Bhatt. Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar play important roles in the movie.