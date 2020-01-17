‘I have always been a huge Lalettan fan’ says Aruvi heroine

Malayalam actor Mohanlal is one of the finest actor of the country. he has a huge fan following in Kerala. Many noted personalities including top actors of Bollywood are his fans. Adding to the long list of celebrity fans that Mohanlal had is Aditi Balan.

Aditi Balan who rose to fame with her debut film ‘Aruvi’ . The actress has revelaed that she is a fan of Mohanlal.In an interview given to a national media the actress who is a half Malayali has revealed this.

Aditi is currently in Kerala shooting for her maiden Malayalam film ‘Padavettu’. She is paired opposite Nivin Pauly in the film which is being directed by debutant Liju Krishna. Aditi is doing another Malayalam film in which she will be seen alongside Kunchacko Boban. It will be directed by Shaheed Khader.