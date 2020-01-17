Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s article on JNU gets support from Pakistan minister

The right-wing thinkers in the country has always alleged that there is a synchronisation of thoughts and ideas among certain people in the Indian ‘Liberal-secular” media and the Pakistan establishment. Now an article written by noted journalist Rajdeep Sardesai in Hindustan Times has got resounding support from the Pakistan establishment. A Pakistan Minister has come sharing the article on social media. Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhary has come sharing the article of Rajdeep Sardesai on social media.

On Thursday, Rajdeep Sardesai wrote an article concerning the recent violent protests that took place inside the JNU campus on January 5. Sardesai has blamed union government for the violence. Sardesai alleged that Modi government has tried to hijack educational institutions. Narendra Modi has brought his “Gujarat Model” to the national capital to suppress dissent in universities, especially in JNU, Sardesai accused.

Sardesai wrote that a calculated attempt to stifle all forms of dissent on the campus in the name of enforcing discipline is being done by the Modi government in recent times, which he refers to it as “Gujarat Model”.

The Gujarat model comes to Delhi, writes Rajdeep Sardesai – columns – Hindustan Times https://t.co/j3opt0QpVO — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 17, 2020

Further, Rajdeep Sardesai claimed that de-politicisation of the campus and stifling of dissent is one of the characteristics of the ‘Gujarat Model’, which according to Rajdeep, is now being pushed onto other campuses across the country by the Modi government.