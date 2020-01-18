Complaint filed against Rajinikanth for defaming Periyar

Accusing superstar Rajinikanth of propagating a ‘false’ information about a 1971 rally to ‘defame’ social reformer E.V. Ramasamy ‘Periyar’, a Dravidian outfit in Tamil Nadu has demanded an unconditional apology and filed police complaints seeking action against him.
In a statement, Dravidar Viduthulai Kazhagam (DVK) president Kolathur Mani alleged the actor uttered a “blatant lie that the images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude” in the rally held by Periyar as part of a superstition eradication conference at Salem.
This ‘false’ information was propagated with “an ulterior motive to besmirch Periyar’s reputation,” he claimed and demanded an unconditional apology from the actor.
