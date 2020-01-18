Flipkart begins Republic Day Sale 2020 : Details inside

Flipkart’s The Republic Day sale is all set to kick off for the Plus members of the online shopping platform today and will expand to all tomorrow. It will offer limited-time price cuts and a host of other offers on a wide range of smartphones, wearables, and other devices. Asus, Realme, and Huawei have already revealed the offers on phones and accessories that will be up for grabs during Flipkart’s The Republic Day sale. Here’s everything you need to know about the sale and some of the offers that you should check out.

The Republic Day Sale on Flipkart will begin at 8pm today for the Plus subscribers. For everyone else, it will open tomorrow (January 19) and will go on through January 22. If you are a Flipkart Plus member, you’ll get early access to the offers, giving you some advantage on good deals.

Flipkart shoppers can avail discounts and offers on a wide range of products across different categories. Flipkart has announced that it will offer a 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using an ICICI Bank credit card as well as Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit cards. Moreover, Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI plans to Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI customers.

Realme has slashed the price of its phones by up to Rs. 2,000 during the sale, and will be offering accessories at discounted price points as well. The Realme 5 Pro will receive a price cut worth Rs. 1,000 and will be available starting at Rs. 13,999. The Realme X and Realme XT have both been discounted by Rs. 2,000 and will be up for grabs priced at Rs. 14,999 during Flipkart’s The Republic Day Sale. The Realme Buds 2 and Realme Buds Wireless will be sold at Rs. 499 and Rs. 1,599 each.