“Forgive rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins”: Advocate Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya’s mother

Senior advocate Indira Jaising has advised Nirbhaya’s mother to forgive the six men who were convicted of raping her daughter. Jaising took to Twitter after Nirbhaya’s mother gave an interview and expressed her disappointment over the delay in the convicts’ execution.

In her tweet, Jaising wrote, “While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi, I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty.(sic)”

Jaising gave the example of Nalini, the woman who was convicted for the assassination of Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi. The tweet was uploaded in response to the interview of Nirbhaya’s mother where she criticised prominent persons for politicising the death of her daughter. The grieving mother said that until now, she refrained from commenting on politics. She said that the same people who participated in rallies in 2012 (after the Delhi gang-rape case) and held candle marches have now capitalised on the death of the 23-year-old gangrape victim.